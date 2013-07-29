Malawi re-imposes internet services VAT
- Jul 29, 2013 | Richard Asquith
Value Added Tax has been reintroduced on internet services from 1 July 2013.
The government made the move in the latest budget, imposing 16.5% VAT. This has led to an immediate rise in prices from the internet service providers, which will hit the fast growing sector and impeded its success as a platform for e-cash payments.
