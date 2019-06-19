Bangladesh 15% VAT implementation Jul 2019
Jun 19, 2019
The Bangladesh 2019/20 budget now includes details of the proposed implementation of a 15% VAT regime from the 1stJuly 2019.
Key features of the regime will include:
- Standard rate of 15%, plus three reduced rates of 10%, 7.5% and 5% (the original plan had been for a single 15% rate)
- Only input VAT charged at 15% would be deductible against output VAT, raising the prospect of cumulative taxes
- Exemptions are granted for agricultural supplies and financial services
- The VAT registration threshold will be BDT30m
- Traders up to BDT5m will be exempted
- Traders between BDT5m and BDT30m will be subject to a 4% Turnover Tax
- Online e-services provided from abroad will be included within the tax net
