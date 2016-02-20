Bermuda 5% GST 2017
- Feb 20, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Bermuda has announced plans to introduce a General Services Tax at 5% on services from 1 April 2017. There is currently no consumption tax on the north western Atlantic island.
There will be a threshold on the new GST to alleviate the compliance burden from small services providers. Financial services and healthcare services will be exempt.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara