Russia imposes export VAT

  • Oct 18, 2020 | Richard Asquith

Russia is proposing imposing export VAT on a range of raw materials to raise additional revenues during the COVID-19 crisis. Exports in Russia, and most of the rest of the world, are generally VAT exempt.

The raw materials which would be affected include: wood; precious stones and minerals; precious metals; zinc; tin; copper; nickel; fertilisers; animal skins and furs; and aluminium. 

VAT exporters of the above suppliers will also lose their right to deduct any input VAT incurred on their purchase or processing.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax
