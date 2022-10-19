Avalara Names Greg Stivers SVP of Sales

Seattle, WA – August 28, 2017 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that tech industry veteran Greg Stivers has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales. He comes to Avalara following a three-year stint at Concur, where he served as Senior Vice President of Client Development.

Greg brings over 20 years of sales and leadership experience to Avalara. He honed his sales management skills at ADP, where he rose to Division Vice President of Sales Operations for its global enterprise solutions. During his tenure at ADP, Greg was known for creating a winning culture and building high-performing teams that spanned field, inside, channel, and vertical sales operations.

In 2014, Greg accepted an opportunity at Concur to lead its combined client sales and customer success teams and, over the past few years both Concur and his SMB Client Development team achieved record growth.

"Greg has a tremendous track record running sales organizations at highly successful tech companies," said Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara. “His substantial experience in building and developing top-performing sales teams, combined with his energy, enthusiasm, and exceptional leadership skills make him an ideal fit at Avalara. We are excited to have him join the Avalara team in our mission to change the way businesses manage the burden of tax compliance.”

Greg earned an MBA in business from Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Santa Clara University.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other tax types. The company delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions designed to be fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 580 pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications, making the integration of tax and compliance solutions easy for customers. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files more than a million tax returns, and manages millions of tax exemption certificates and other compliance documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and overseas in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at www.avalara.com