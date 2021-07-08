New Jersey stands alone after Ohio removes DTC production cap

Wineries producing 250,000 gallons or more per year will be able to ship directly to consumers in Ohio starting September 28, 2021. New Jersey will then be the only state in the nation with a production cap on direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales.

New opportunity for midsize and large wineries in Ohio

With the enactment of House Bill 110, wineries with an annual production of at least 250,000 gallons (about 106,000 cases) will soon be able to apply for a new S-2 direct-to-consumer (DTC) permit in Ohio. The S-2 permit has an initial fee of $250 and an annual renewal fee of $100. Like their smaller counterparts, S-2 permit holders must: Collect all applicable taxes on DTC wine shipments in Ohio, including the Cuyahoga County wine and mixed beverages tax, and remit the tax to the Ohio Department of Taxation

Deliver wine shipments by a common carrier that holds an H permit (the common carrier must verify the recipient is at least 21 years of age)

Report all DTC shipments in Ohio to the Division of Liquor Control annually

Ship no more than 24 cases per household per year As Ohio will maintain jurisdiction over permit holders, audits and enforcement efforts will be overseen by the Division of Liquor Control.

New permit for small wineries

Little will change for wineries currently shipping into Ohio under the S permit. However, instead of the S permit currently required, wineries producing less than 250,000 gallons of wine per year will need an S-1 permit to ship to consumers in Ohio on and after September 28, 2021. The S-1 permit is slightly different from the S permit: Brand owners for U.S. importers of beer or wine and their designated agents that were previously eligible for the S permit are not eligible for the S-1 permit; but beer manufacturers based inside and outside of Ohio are eligible for the S-1 permit.

Tax requirements for large and small wineries

For the most part, H.B. 110 requires both in-state and out-of-state S-1 and S-2 permit holders to pay Ohio’s 30-cent-per-gallon excise tax on wine shipped directly to Ohio consumers. This is a change: Prior to the enactment of H.B. 110, Ohio-based S- permit holders weren’t required to pay the 30-cent-per-gallon tax. (The excise tax for wine with an alcohol content of >14% – 21% is 98 cents-per-gallon, and the rate for sparkling wine is $1.48 per gallon. Wine shipped to Cuyahoga County is also subject to the 32-cents-per-gallon Cuyahoga County Wine excise tax.) Both S-1 and S-2 permit holders must pay the additional 2-cent-per-gallon tax that supports the Ohio Grape Industries Fund. Yet both in-state and out-of-state permit holders that manufacture 500,000 gallons of wine or less per year are exempt from state excise tax under H.B. 110 for that year. This is also a change, as the exemption currently applies only to Ohio-based wine manufacturers producing no more than 500,000 gallons of wine per year. Wine Institute provides additional details. Ohio will further clarify tax obligations for S-1 and S-2 permit holders as well as fulfillment houses when it promulgates the rules.

New provision for fulfillment houses

H.B. 110 authorizes wineries large and small (aka, S-1 and S-2 permit holders) to use out-of-state fulfillment houses to facilitate deliveries into Ohio. As the fulfillment house is considered an agent of an S-2 permit holder, the permit holder is liable for violations committed by the fulfillment house with respect to wine shipped on its behalf. Like the wineries themselves, fulfillment houses shipping to consumers in Ohio must register with the Division of Liquor Control and report all shipments into the state annually. Fulfillment houses are essentially logistics centers that store wine for wineries, prepare it for shipment, then pass it to common carriers. Though they aren’t considered the retailer of the wine orders they fulfill, they do need a license to operate in states where their use is permitted. Beyond that minimal requirement, many states don’t regulate fulfillment houses. That’s changing. Increasing DTC sales are causing states to scrutinize and more closely regulate fulfillment houses. Most will likely follow the lead of Kansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee, which recently passed laws authorizing the use of fulfillment houses.

New Jersey stands alone